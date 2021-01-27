Leslie “Les” Johnson Metz

Leslie “Les” Johnson Metz, 78, of Brighton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on July 15, 1942, in Cottage Hills, to the late Adam and Juanita (Hicks) Metz.

He married the love of his life, Sharon Garrett, in Carlinville, on March 14, 1961.

Prior to retirement, Les was a distributor for Little Debbie Snack Cakes. He was a member of Crossroads Community Church of Brighton and enjoyed time spent with family.

He is survived by his wife; three children Dan (Karen) Metz of Brighton, Lisa (Lowell) Foiles of Katy, TX, and Brian (Wendy) Metz of Jefferson City, MO; grandchildren, Adam Metz, Alicia (Mike) Terry, Danielle (Jeremy) Keepers, Dustin (Shannon) Foiles, Allyson Metz, Colin Metz; eight great grandchildren; and a sister, Janet Schulze.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill Metz.

Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

