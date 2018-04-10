Leslie Bray, 86

CARLINVILLE (April 10, 2018) – Leslie “Les” Bray, 86, of Carlinville passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018, at his residence.

He was born March 14, 1931, in Edwardsville to the late Leslie Jefferson and Clara Ellen Gertrude Richards Bray. He married Alice (Hedden) Gracey in Carlinville on Jan. 25, 1980; she preceded him in death on Nov. 28, 2011.

Mr. Bray served in the U.S. Army and worked in the area as a gunsmith for many years.

Surviving are his children, Mary (Rick Reznicek) Bray of Carlinville, Steve (Donelda) Bray of Greenfield and Paul (Emily) Thomas of Greenville; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn Brockmiller and Brooke Ruyle of Carlinville; five grandsons, Shane (Christine) Bray of Kewanee, Craig (Alex) Bray of New York, Andy (Liz) Spade of Carlinville, and Drake Thomas and Brant Thomas of Greenville; three great-grandchildren; step-children, Tom Gracey of Carlinville, Jim (Susanne ) Gracey of Carlinville, Jeff (Georgiana) Gracey of Benld and Anita (John) Hunt of Carlinville; seven step-grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah) Gracey of Strasburg, Tina Foulk of Litchfield, Josh Pruitt of Carlinville, Travis (Stacey) Pryor of Fort Scott, Kan., Chris Pryor of Litchfield, Cassey Gracey of Austin, Texas, and Corey Gracey of Carlinville; and several step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Cindy Dixon.

Burial will be held at a later date. Hough Funeral Home in Raymond is in charge of the arrangements.