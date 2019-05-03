Leroy Webb

Leroy Jack Webb, 67, of Sawyerville, IL, died at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL on Monday, April 22, 2019.

He was born September 15, 1951, in MO, to Jim Leroy Webb & Uddell Brown Webb.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, son, Gregory Clayton Webb and sister, Phyllis.

He is survived by his children, James (Shanna) Webb of Sawyerville, Timothy Webb of San Diego, CA, Matthew Webb of Kansas City, MO, Emily Webb Castillo of Kansas City, MO, and Anthony Webb of Kansas City, MO; 17 grandchildren, one great grandchild and sister, Christine Cox of Henderson, KY.

No public services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.