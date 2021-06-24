Leroy Oliver

Leroy Oliver, 76, of Carlinville passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 in Heritage Health – Carlinville.

He was born September 5, 1944 in Pana to Edward Winston & Juanita Laveta (Fowler) Oliver.

Leroy lived most of his life in the Pana area, working for Faco in Hillsboro. He spent his last 5 ½ years at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville. He enjoyed yarning and making things to give away.

Leroy is survived by his siblings: Jana Faye McArthur, Carlinville; Lori (Steve) Cook-Kalstabakken, Rockford; Carroll Lorraine (Butch) Hooper, Rockford; Jeff Oliver, Rockford; Eric Oliver, Rockford; many nieces & nephews and friends & caregivers from Pana & Carlinville.

He was preceded in death by his father; stepmother, Shelby Jean Tennison; siblings: Eddie Oliver, Gary Oliver, David Oliver & Mike Oliver; multiple aunts & uncles and great grandparents, Edgar & Lola Oliver.

Private family services will be held.

McCracken-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family.