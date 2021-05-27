Leonard R. Wayman

Leonard R. Wayman, 75, of Gillespie, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 5:38 pm at his residence in Gillespie.

He was born Nov. 4, 1945, in Piasa.

He married Karen Gray on Feb. 12, 1966 in Mt. Olive.

He was a retired operator for Olin Brass Mill.

He is survived by his wife, Karen (Gray) Wayman of Gillespie; two sons, Jeffrey Ross Wayman of Gillespie, Michael R. (Krystal) Wayman of Clarksville, TN; two daughters, Jennifier R. (Cary) Heaton of Litchfield, Michelle R. (Randy) Anderson of Staunton; 11 grandchildren, Christina, Trevor, Seth, Tiffany, Blake, Grant, Malachi, Samantha, Zane, Landen, Paris; 11 great grandchildren; three brothers, Gilbert (Anita) Wayman of Staunton, Charlie (Margaret) Wayman of Gillespie, Dwayne (Brenda) Wayman of Litchfield; three sisters, Garney Hooker of Dallas, TX, Brenda (Mike) Tovo of Dundas, Melinda (John) Napier of Fairfield, several nieces and nephews.

Leonard was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Harbor; three sisters, Edie Bethard, Barbara Chapman, and Patricia Wayman.

Visitation and Funeral services were on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, with Brother Richard Hill officiating.

Burial was at Morrison Cemetery, Plainview.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Baptist Church Gillespie.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.