Leonard A. Neff

Leonard A. Neff, 90, of Girard, passed away Monday morning, July 15, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born January 22, 1929, in Girard, a son of Charles “Eddie” and Opal Mae (Bristow) Neff.

Leonard graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1946. After graduation, he worked on the farm with his dad until being drafted to the Army in 1951-1953 where he served in Germany as a personnel clerk for the 2nd Armored Calvary.

Returning home to the farm he operated a custom hay baling service with his family while engaging in grain and livestock farming his entire life. Leonard harvested his last crop in the fall of 2018.

Along with farming, he was a Pioneer Seed sales rep starting in 1978. During his 41 years as a sales rep, Leonard cultivated many long-lasting friendships.

Through his farming operations he offered employment opportunities to many young summer crews for hay baling and bean walking.

Besides farming, Leonard raised all kinds of livestock from beef cattle, hogs, sheep, horses, ponies, goats, rabbits, Guinea fowl, chickens, and the infamous rooster named “Otis” known by all.

He was a master gardener raising and sharing more than enough vegetables for his family, friends, neighbors and the local “POP” stand (Produce Outreach Program, supporting the Girard food pantry).

He enjoyed fishing, bowling, softball and golf. Neff was an avid deer and bird hunter.

After his first loves of family, friends and farming, Leonard gave his time to many neighbors, organizations and community outings. He was a 53-year member of Oak Leaf Country Club with a passion for organizing and leading kids’ activities especially on the Fourth of July. He served the American Legion and volunteered as a Rural Electric Outage Reporter in 1979 for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Orval Neff; grandson, Patrick Grider and great granddaughter Hadley Grider.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Neff Family Farm in an air-conditioned reception tent. Farm friendly attire is welcomed and encouraged.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at Neff Family Farm, 17314 Neff Road, Girard, with Deacon Denny Baker officiating.

Burial will follow in Girard Cemetery.

Leonard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Geraldine Brennan Neff and his six children: Carla (John) Mayernick; Mike (Denise) Neff; Jill Grider; James Neff and Lisa (Steven) Fouts, all of Girard; and Tracy (Mark) Bertolino of Virden; 10 grandchildren, Michael (Jenny) Neff; Stephanie Daley; Shawn (Kate) Mayernick; Gigi Mayernick; Matthew (Elizabeth) Grider; Erika (Christopher) Asmar; Adrienne Fouts; Kyle Fouts; Blake Bertolino; Bridget Bertolino and 10 great grandchildren. Along with a brother, Glenn (Norma) Neff of Jacksonville; and two sisters Eileen Walk and Dorothy Klaus both of Girard and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Those serving as pallbearers are Mike Neff, James Neff, Michael Neff, Shawn Mayernick, Matthew Grider, Blake Bertolino, Kyle Fouts and Doug Neff.

Memorials may be made to Girard Food Pantry, Girard Fire and Rescue and Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is in charge of arrangements.