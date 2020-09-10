Leona Hacker to celebrate 100th birthday September 27

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Sept. 27, a parade is going to be held for Leona Hacker at 3 p.m. in front of the Girard St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Hacker’s family has organized this event in celebration of her 100th birthday.

Hacker was born on a family farm near Harvel Sept. 28, 1920, to John and Floy Minnis Bergschneider, the youngest of four boys and two girls.

Hacker was a graduate of Harvel High School in 1937.

Hacker graduated from Illinois State University with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Hacker then received master degrees in both creative writing and education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Sangamon State University.

Hacker went on to teach in Morrisonville for two years before spending the next 34 within the Girard Unit School District. In addition to classroom assignments, she invested three years in directing the gifted program.

After retirement, Hacker was a substitute teacher in surrounding districts for 15 years. She volunteered as an usher at Sangamon Auditorium, took modeling assignments for the Mt. Olive Shawnee Studios and taught Lincoln Land Community College workshops for adults plus kids’ summer college courses for six years.

Hacker was a sales consultant for World Book Encyclopedia and recently worked at the Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home.

Hacker is a mother of five children. She additionally has had the privilege of seeing 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Throughout her century of life, Leona has gotten the most enjoyment out of being with her family while reading, dancing, traveling and praying on a daily basis.

The address for the parade is at 742 West Madison Street in Girard.