Leona Cummings

Leona Mary “Nonie” Cummings, 88, of Gillespie, died at Heritage Health of Gillespie, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

She was born April 5, 1931, in Henderson, to Leon Lienard and Mary (Basso) Lienard.

She married Joseph William “Catcher” Cummings Sept. 18, 1949 in Gillespie. He preceded her in death April 3, 1994. She was a homemaker and loved to spend time with her grandchildren, cook, bake and crotchet. Leona was a member of the Ss. Simon and Jude Altar Society and a former member of the Ladies Home Bureau.

She is survived by her children, Judy (Kevin) Janulavich of Edwardsville, Sharon (Layne) Cloud of Gillespie, Jim (Kara) Cummings of Staunton and Geri Smith of Plainview; grandchildren, Sara Janulavich (Matt Larson), Jacob Cloud (Jamie Knecht), Paul (Brandy) Cloud, Luke (Katherine) Cloud, Brianna (Jeff) Dickinson, Colin (Colleen) Cummings and six great-grandchildren.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; brothers, Edward Lienard, Emil Lienard, Jule Lienard; and sister, Violet Ronald.

Friends may call Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, from 10 a.m. until noon. Funeral services are Saturday, March 7, 2020 at noon at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie. Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Benld Ambulance Service or Alzheimer’s Association. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.