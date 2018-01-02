Lenda L. DesLauriers, 68

Lenda L. DesLauriers, 68

GIRARD (Jan. 2, 2018) – Linda Lou (Adcock) DesLauriers, 68, of Girard passed away at 12:28 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Virden.

She was born March 7, 1949, in Carlinville, a daughter of Howard and Lena M. (Ersery) Adcock.

Ms. DesLauriers graduated from Carlinville High School.

Surviving are her sons, Ryan Howard DesLauriers of Aurora and Shannon Lee Schlamer of Kansas; sisters, Gladys Adcock of Girard and Carolyn Kaburick of Glen Carbon; a special sister-in-law, Karen Adcock of Girard; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Edwin, Raymond, Larry, Jerry and Gary; and sisters, Lola Braley, Mary Maberry, Faye LeMarr, Beretha Acuff and Betty Adcock.

There will be no visitation. Cremation rites were accorded by Calvert and Ferry Funeral Homes in Virden. A graveside interment of ashes will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6, at Union Chapel Cemetery in Girard.

Memorials may be made to the family.

To leave a comment for the family, visit calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com.

