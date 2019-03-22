Lena W. Rust

Lena W. Rust, 94, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Meridian Village, Glen Carbon on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 5:47 pm. She was born June 20, 1924, in Dorsey to William D. Bertels and Minnie Pauline (Johnson) Bertels. She married Edward Rust on August 24, 1947 at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey.

Lena was a farm wife, mother, pianist, organist and cafeteria-worker at Bunker Hill schools. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill for over 70 years where she was also a pianist and organist for over 30 years, member of the Lutheran ladies aid society and Women’s Missionary League. Lena enjoyed tending to her bountiful garden, had a reputation for being a good cook, seamstress, she also enjoyed quilting, bowling and traveling with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband; son, Kevin (Karen) Rust of Glen Carbon; daughter, Teresa (Donald) Hancock of St. Louis, MO; two grandchildren, Brandyn Rust, and Gretchen (David) McGinley; three great-grandchildren, Malachi, Raelynn and Romy McGinley; brother, Charles (Norma) Bertels; three sister-in-laws, Marilyn Bertels, Corleen Heuer and Doris Rust; brother-in-law, Dale (Louella) Rust and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Lena was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Leonard Bertels and Robert Bertels.

Visitation for Lena was Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church Bunker Hill from 3-6 p.m. and on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church Bunker Hill from 10-11 a.m. in Bunker Hill, IL with Rev. Brian G. Holle officiating.

Burial was at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill or Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

