Len B. Thacker, Jr.

Len B. Thacker Jr., 72, of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, surrounded by his family.

Len was born on December 9, 1946, to Len Sr. and Agnes (Pruitt) Thacker in Litchfield and attended Litchfield High School. On November 13, 1971, he married Sandra Kay Schmidt in Litchfield.

Len worked for Laclede Steel for 27 1/2 years in Alton. He served the steel mill as a forklift operator, and later became an expeditor, until closing in 2003. After Laclede closed, Len worked for Truss/Slater in Virden from 2003-2006. He was then employed with Garrison Lumber Co. in Virden, working as a yard man from 2006-2011.

Len always made time to help his friends and family. He always had a creative solution to any problem you could have. He enjoyed teaching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren new things, whether it was how to use tools, mow the grass, shoot a gun, play cards or countless others. Len also loved to share stories about local history and his past adventures. He loved every moment he got to spend with his family. Other activities Len enjoyed included hunting, fishing, camping, and watching western shows. He was an active member of Cross Church of Carlinville and the Carlinville Moose Lodge.

Len was preceded in death by his parents; a great grandchild, Kelby Garner; and a sister, Shirley Zenner.

Len is survived by his wife, Sandy Thacker of Carlinville; son, Len Thacker, III of Carlinville; daughter, Samantha (Monty) Mock of Carlinville; six grandchildren, Cyleah Thacker, Danielle Thacker, Brittany (Alex) Dunn, Alexander Mock, Christopher Mock, Samuel Mock; five great grandchildren, Gracin Thacker, Raylie Garner, Addison Dunn, Kinley Dunn, Oliver Dunn; sister, Patsy (Kent) Sturgeon of California, as well as several nieces and nephews including Gary (Cathy) Zenner of Oklahoma.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Carlinville Cross Church-Cross Kidz.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is assisting the Thacker family.