Leefers announce birth of son

Matt and Alicia (Bennett) Leefers of Dalton City announce the birth of their first child, a son, Nolan James Leefers, born at 1:50 p.m. on June 24, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 lbs, 15 ozs., and was 20 inches long.

Paternal grandparents are Jim and Tina Leefers of Coffeen. Maternal grandparents are Bryan and Kim Bennett of Yankton, SD, and Jerry and Lisa Radley of Decatur.

Paternal great-grandparents are Marcella Jackson of Coffeen and the late H. Wayne Jackson and Marjorie Leefers and the late James D. Leefers.

Maternal great-grandparents are Bill and Dottie Bennett of House Springs, MO and the late Lester and Dorothy Merz.