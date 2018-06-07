Learn through Trivia
CARLINVILLE (June 7, 2018) – These questions follow the numbers 1-5 on baseball nicknames which was in the paper on May 17. I hope you got to play those but if you didn’t here are 6-10. Your assignment is name the player who had the nickname and indicate on what team they played when they had the nickname.
The Mighty Mite
Stan the Man
Old Achs and Pains
The Mayor of Wrigley Field
Ducky
Answers to trivia question
6. Nellie Fox 7. Stan Musial 8. Luke Appling 9. Hank Sauer 10. Joe Medwick
Each of these players #’s 1-10 played on either the Cubs, Cardinals or White Sox. 6-10 this week and 1-5 the first week.