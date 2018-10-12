Learn through Trivia

If college football season is upon us, can basketball be far behind? What is often associated with the football and basketball seasons? Why, mascots of course. They are supposed to bring luck.

Your job is to say what mascots are associated with the following colleges or what colleges are associated with the mascots. Some of the colleges played a part in my life and may require research.

1. Eastern Illinois University

2. Ball State University

3. Illinois State University

4. Billikens

5. Herbie Husker and Lil’ Red

6. Barney the Beaver

ANSWERS:

1. Billy the Panther

2. Charlie Cardinal

3. Reggie Redbird

4. Saint Louis University

5. University of Nebraska

6. Blackburn College