Learn through Trivia

A catchphrase is a well known sentence or phrase connected in these cases with a movie or TV program.

One that has come to my mind over the years is, “They call me Mr. Tibbs!”

The catchphrase category will be divided into two parts, 1-5 this time and 6-10 next time. What movie or TV program does the catchphrase come from?

1. “Heigh ho, Heigh ho, it’s off to work we go!”

2. “I’m as mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!”

3. “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?”

4. “Sock it to me.”

5. “The thrill of victory, the agony of defeat.”

ANSWERS:

1. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

2. Network

3. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

4. Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In

5. Wide World of Sports