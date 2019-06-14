Learn through trivia 6-13-19

1.Flag Day

Just a reminder, trivia recognizes small pieces of information that helps to make a more complete picture. If you don’t know an answer do a little research this is what keeps the brain active and makes trivia more fun.

Here we go:

1. When was the flag of the U.S. adopted?

2. How many stars were on the Flag after Alaska became a state? (I used Alaska because I remembered talking about this in my Calumet High School Civics Class (Sr. Year).

3. What does a half-mast flag refer to?

4. What seamstress is widely credited with creating the first U.S. flag?

5. What is the reason for National Flag Day?

ANSWERS:

1. June 14, 1777

2. 49

3. A Flag flying on a ship.

4. Betsy Ross

5. To commemorate the adoption of the flag