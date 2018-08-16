Learn through Trivia

With Harold Strangeman

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 16, 2018) – We will be dealing this week with Walt Disney a pioneer in film animating who has been gone over 50 years. He had the following to say:

I only hope we never lose sight of one thing. That it was all started by a mouse.

All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.

The following questions relate to the period while Walt was still on the scene.

1. What character in a Disney film said the following and what is the film? “If we play our cards right we’ll be on easy street.”

2. Whose voice was used by Disney to tell and sing about the adventures of Icabod Crane?

3. Who was the individual who sang the male part of the song SO THIS IS LOVE in the 1950 Disney version of Cinderella?

—–

1. Honest John in Pinochio

2. Bing Crosby

3. Mike Douglas