Learn through Trivia

With Harold Strangeman

The topic here is patriotic films which is rather appropriate since yesterday was July 4. Patriotic is defined as “having or expressing devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country.”

The following films do the above. Your task is to point out who the actor is who displayed the deep patriotism in each of the films. There are four films.

1. Patton

2. The Patriot

3. Yankee Doodle Dandy

4. Sgt. York

Remember, if you are not familiar with a particular film the fun of trivia is dig in and expand your knowledge.

Answers:

1. George C. Scott

2. Mel Gibson

3. James Cagney

4. Gary Cooper