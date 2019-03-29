Learn through trivia 3-28-19
My brother in-law likes to play trivia, In fact, just recently he even suggested a topic. The topic is Famous Horses. Of course, that could be approached in a number of different ways. My approach will not be Sea Biscuit or Man of War but famous horses in another way. You decide in what way. I will give you the name of the horse and your task is to give me the name of the rider or vise versa. (May do a Part 2 in the future.)
1. Dale Evans-
2. Trigger-
3. Cisco Kid-
4. Silver-
5. Loco-
Answers
1. Buttermilk
2. Roy Rogers
3. Diablo
4. Lone Ranger
5. Pancho