Learn through Trivia

With Harold Strangeman

CARLINVILLE (June 21, 2018) – Our function in these trivia questions is to make some of the lesser known National Holidays a little better known. For example, a while back we dealt with National Arbor Day.

Flag Day

1. What does Flag Day celebrate?

2. When was the flag of the U.S. adopted?

3. When is National Flag Day?

Answers

1. It recalls and shows respect for the adoption of the Flag of the United States.

2. June 14, 1777

3. June 14. (which was just a week ago.)