Learn through Trivia 1-31-19

Jan. 4 was National Trivia Day. We are celebrating the fact that January contained National Trivia Day by having our second round of general trivia this month.Typically we have had topical trivia questions dealing with a specific area. This month we are covering many areas.

1. Who starred in the movie High and Mighty?

2. Who is Maya Ying Lin?

3. What comedian said “People who throw kisses are hopelessly lazy”?

4. What is the emperor’s last name in the movie Star Wars?

ANSWERS:

1. John Wayne

2. She designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

3. Bob Hope

4. Palpatine