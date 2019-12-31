Leah Moore

Leah Moore, 66, of Benld, died at her residence Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at 3:24 p.m.

She was born Aug. 27, 1953, in Staunton, to Edward Eugene Moore and Harriett Hayman Moore.

She was a retired accountant. She is survived by her brother, Paul Douglas Moore (Tracy) of Benld; sisters, Sharon Moore of Litchfield, Kathy VanHooser of Litchfield, Bonnie Randle (Lynn) of Irving, Pam Holt (Jerry) of Mascoutah and Melissa Whaley (Christopher) of Benld.

Leah was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard Moore, Jack Moore and Dave Moore; sisters, Mona Katava, Rebecca Moore and Linda Moore.

Visitation was held Dec. 30 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld prior to funeral services at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.