Lawsuit filed against school mask mandates

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Some Illinois parents have had it with school mask mandates.

A new lawsuit was filed on October 20, 2021 in the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, Macoupin County. The suit filed by parents alleges that schools do not have the proper authority to enforce a mask mandate and make students participate in quarantine without their consent and/or the support of the state health department.

Governor J.B. Pritzker, who declared the original mandate in August, is not the only individual being targeted. Parents have also been submitting grievances against 150 school districts across the Illinois, as well as Illinois State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala and Illinois Public Health Department director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Also, listed as defendants in the lawsuit are four Macoupin County school districts – Carlinville, Staunton, Southwestern and North Mac.

The case which was filed by attorney Thomas DeVore of Greenville on behalf of the parents, additionally argues that it is unlawful to exclude students from school just because they allegedly came in contact with a COVID-19 case. Further, masks are unlawful according to the allegations of the suit.

“The law as it stands right now, in my position, and in my opinion as a lawyer, says that a school district or the Governor or the Department of Health can’t just force a mask on somebody with them having no ability to object,” DeVore said in a KSDK press release.

The suit contains 11 separate counts, mostly seeking a declaratory judgment. Parents of the North Mac district who originally spoke out about the mandates when their athletes were affected in late August, were included in the lawsuit. The 300-page court filing additionally includes two counts for injunction.

The suit was originally set to be heard at the Macoupin County Courthouse Fri., Nov. 5, but that date has been suspended and has not been rescheduled.

To read the full story, see the November 4th edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.