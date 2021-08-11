Lawrence Michael Boente

Lawrence Michael Boente, 88, of Carlinville, passed away Monday August 2, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

He was born on January 29, 1933 to Joseph F. and Winifred (Parker) Boente in Carlinville.

He married Shirley K. Boente on January 21, 1961 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlinville. Shirley and Larry were married for 60 years.

Larry grew up in Carlinville, Illinois. He went to Carlinville High School and graduated in 1951. He enlisted in the army and he was stationed in Hawaii as a medic during the Korean War. He then returned home and started to work in the family business: Joseph F. Boente Sons Inc.

He was very involved in the Carlinville community. He served on the board of the Farmers and Merchants bank . He was a Carlinville city alderman for eight years and he volunteered at the local food pantry. Shirley and Larry were instrumental in the planning and development of the new Carlinville Area Hospital.

Larry was a quietly generous man and he had a dry sense of humor. He was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren. His grandchildren and great grandchild brought him great joy. Larry was a lifelong member of St. Mary and Joseph Church and supported the various ministries within the church. He was very passionate about his Catholic faith and loved sports, especially the Chicago Cubs.

Larry is survived by his five children; daughter, Julie (Steve Hunt) Boente of Carlinville, IL; son, Greg (Regina) Boente of Carlinville, IL; daughter, Kris (Laurence Janssen Jr.) Boente of Carlinville, IL; daughter, Paula (Andrew) Hulin of Carlinville, IL; daughter, Leah (Chad Marschik) Boente of Springfield, IL; nine grandchildren: Brooke Chowles, Zachary Boente, Lauren Ray, Blaise Hulin, Grace Hulin, Sam Janssen, Olivia Hulcher, Jillian Hulcher and Annabelle Hulin and one great grandchild: Parker Chowles as well as several nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley, and his brothers Joe Boente and Stephen Boente and grandson, Luke Boente.

Visitation was held on Saturday August 7, 2021 at St. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville. A funeral Mass followed, with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Burial was at New Calvary Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorial donations can be made to the Carlinville Elks Lodge, Carlinville School Milk Fund or St. Vincent DePaul Society Pergola project.

Condolences may be left online at heinzfuneralhome.com.