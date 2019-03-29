Lawrence M. Mayo

Lawrence (Larry) M. Mayo, 84, of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 19, 2019, at Heritage Health Care, in Carlinville, surrounded by his loving family.

Lawrence was born on December 5, 1934 to Clark and Annis (Payne) Mayo in Carlinville. He married Ruth Edwards on February 23, 1958 at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Lawrence graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1954 and then joined the United States Air Force, serving his country in the Security Police Force from 1955 to 1975.

After his military service, Larry graduated from Lewis and Clark Community College as a Certified and Licensed Auto and Diesel Mechanic and worked for Mid Town Automotive in Carlinville. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville where he held the status of Deacon Emeritus. Larry was also a member of Guy Baird American Legion Post #554. He had a great passion for aviation and enjoyed working on projects around the house.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Mayo of Carlinville; daughter, Lori (Matthew) Palsen of Carlinville; son, Larry (Deborah) Mayo of Columbus, OH; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren, and a sister, Fairy Mayo of Carlinville.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rosalina M. Mayo in 1994; three brothers, Archie, Leland, and Dr. S.M. Mayo, and a sister, Lillian Melcher.

Visitation was held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Carlinville.

Funeral services followed at 11 at the church with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating.

Burial took place in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Emmanuel Baptist Church or Parkinson’s Foundation.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville was in charge of arrangements.