Lawrence Chris Nodine

Lawrence “Larry” Chris Nodine, 61, of Great Bend, KS, formerly of Brighton, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at his home.

He was born on December 31, 1959, in Belleville, to Loren Nodine II and Joyce Clausen.

Larry graduated from Southwestern High School in 1978 and was a foreman for Washington Roofing. He was also employed by Northern Telecom and was instrumental in the installation of the emergency 911 system across the United States, receiving multiple awards for his service. In his younger years he was an avid moto-cross racer, racing under the name “So Fine Nodine”. Larry was much more than just an animal lover. He searched out, cared for, doctored, and found loving homes for hundreds of abandoned animals.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce McCombs of Alton; three sisters Nancy (Michael) Nodine-Hassert of Bunker, MO, Kathy Nodine of Brighton, and Cindy (Albert) Morgan of Waipahu, HI; several nieces and nephews who will always remember their fond memories of Uncle Larry.

Larry was preceded in death by his father Loren Nodine II; maternal grandparents George and Mary Clausen; paternal grandparents Loren Nodine and Hester Spangenberg; nephew Jason Fowler; long time companion Dawn Martin and his faithful friend “Princeton”.

Visitation was held from noon until the time of memorial service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial followed at Miles Station Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to 5 A’s or Riverbend Humane Society.

