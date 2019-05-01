Law Enforcement United rides through Macoupin County

Day 1, Law Enforcement United riders travel through Macoupin County, Wednesday morning.

Law Enforcement United (LEU) are a group of volunteer law enforcers, survivors and supporters whose mission is to honor fallen officers and support their survivors. The volunteers cycled through Macoupin County Wednesday, May 1, in their “Long Ride” from St. Louis to Washington, D.C. The organization enters its 10th year. For the full story and to see more images, be sure to grab your copy of the May 9th edition of Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.

Law Enforcement United riders stop for a brief rest at Bunker Hill City Hall early Wednesday morning.

 

For more information or to follow LEU’s 2019 Long Ride, click here.

