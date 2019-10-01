Laverne L. Pingolt

Laverne L. Pingolt, 92, of Staunton died at her family’s residence in Staunton, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 9:55 a.m. She was born September 14, 1927, in St. Louis, to Lillian (Dittmer) Montag. She married Joe Pingolt, Jr. He preceded her in death in 1988.

She was a homemaker. Laverne was a member of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church. She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Hank) Fey of Staunton; son, Chris (Linda) Pingolt of Staunton; grandchildren, Derek Fey, Dustin Fey, Deirdra Fey and Colleen Craft.

Laverne was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, brothers, Donald Montag, Jack Montag and sister, Janet Montag.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.