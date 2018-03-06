Laura E. Huse Rhoades, 91

CARLINVILLE (March 6, 2018) – Laura Elizabeth Huse Rhoades, 91 of Carlinville, passed away Monday evening, Feb. 26, 2018, at Heritage Health Therapy & Senior Care in Carlinville with her family by her side.

Laura was born March 7, 1926, in Grantsburg, a daughter of James and Hazel (Bostick) Newton.

She married Charles E. Rhoades, Dec. 18, 1997 at the Methodist Church in White Hall.

Laura enjoyed her profession as a Beautician in her home and on the Carlinville Square. She enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, quilting, playing cards, square dancing, and watching her grandchildren grow. Laura attended Carlinville Southern Baptist Church and Cross Church.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2003, a grandson, Gene B. Hart and brother; Charles Newton.

Private Family Funeral Services were held at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville with Rev. Tim Rhodus officiating.

Burial will follow in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Laura is survived by her son, Harry J. (Butch) Huse of Girard; daughter, Hazel Jeanne (Eugene) Bellm of Carlinville; 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 8 great great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.