Latest of three fires consumes house in Shipman

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

A fire in the 200 block of Front Street consumed a house in Shipman last Wednesday night, April 17. Stations from Carlinville, Dorsey, Bunker Hill and Shipman responded to the call.

Among them John Dugan, a member of the board of trustees at the Bunker Hill Fire Protection District, was present on the scene. He later said that the fire is currently under investigation by the Illinois state fire marshal.

Dugan stated that it is currently an unknown cause, but the property was currently vacant and under foreclosure. While the structure was consumed, there was no sign of forced entry as the front and back doors were intact.

“Somebody might have gotten in through the window,” Dugan said, “But it’s impossible to say since the structure was destroyed.”

This comes less than two weeks after a garage fire in a house on the 400 block of First Street that occurred on April 6, one street south of the incident on Front Street. Regarding that incident, Dugan stated that the cause was known to be an accident that had simply gotten out of control.

“There was a fuel fire in the garage,”he said. “Most of the structure was saved. The only real damage was done to the garage. There was no malicious intent.”

Several fire engines were on the scene to put out the fire on Front Street on April 17. Enquirer~Democrat Photo by Jordan Grucza.