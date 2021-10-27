Late Pana mettle denies CHS football conference title
Carson Wiser and Ayden Tiburzi set single-season CHS records
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
Leading 13-12 in front of nearly 2,000 fans at Carlinville Sports’ Complex Oct. 22, the Carlinville High School varsity football team had undefeated Pana pinned up against its own one-yard line and was nine minutes away from earning a share of its fifth South Central Conference championship in seven years. Unfortunately, the defense couldn’t put the nail in the coffin and the Panthers ran away with a 27-13 win.
In the midst of disappointment, there was joy to be hold for Carson Wiser and Ayden Tiburzi. Both players set new CHS single-season records.
Wiser became Carlinville’s all-time receptions and receiving yards leader. The CHS senior made 10 catches Friday night and ended with 70 on the year. Wiser compiled 63 yards in the game, which pushed his total to 977. Both records were previously held by Kyle Dixon, who caught 63 passes in 2017 and totaled 953 yards in 2018. Wiser additionally tied with Dixon for the top spot in receiving touchdowns with 13.
Tiburzi broke Jarret Easterday’s record for completions in a season with 151. Tiburzi also attempted the most throws (226). Easterday completed 139 of 201 passes in 2018.
Playoff-bound Carlinville concluded the regular season 7-2 overall.
To start the game-winning drive, Pana’s Austin Henschen ran the ball 15 yards on second down to get the Panthers out of their own end zone. Pana then took full advantage of a costly pass interference penalty that occured on a third-and-long play as Max Lynch unloaded a 67-yard touchdown pass to Ace Armstrong for the lead just seconds after the miscue.
Carlinville forced two fumbles and recovered an onside kick in the game, but the Pana defense countered with five interceptions of Ayden Tiburzi.
“We had too many turnovers,” CHS head coach Chad Easterday said. “I think Aidan accounts for two of those but we were put in a situation to force things on the other three. That’s a bad stat for him, but I’ll take the blame for two of them, for sure. It’s one of those nights and we weren’t on the right side.”
