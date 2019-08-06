Last call to buy tickets for $5,000 Christmas raffle

Last call to buy tickets for $5,000 Christmas

Organizers of “A Carlinville Christmas on the Square” remind everyone who could use $5,000 that August 31 is the deadline to purchase the $20 tickets for the raffle. Proceeds will help cover the costs of dressing up the square for the Christmas holidays and providing entertainment during the December 6, 7 and 8 weekend celebration.

“There is no limit to the number of tickets a person can buy, but we’ve made only 500 of them available,” said Debbie Zilm, owner of Main Street Bridal and one of the organizers of A Carlinville Christmas on the Square.

“That increases the odds of winning, compared to an open-ended raffle with unlimited tickets being sold.”

“People who buy the tickets simply fill out their name, address, and phone number on the stub that stays with the merchant who sells it and eventually goes into the bin for the drawing,” said Ron Young, owner of Cherry Tree Gifts & Souvenirs and co-organizer. “The buyer keeps the larger stub, which has a number on it that matches that on the drawing stub, so that’s another way to confirm the winner.”

The winning ticket will be drawn at 3 p.m. at the gazebo on the Carlinville town square. The winner does not need to be on hand for the drawing and will be contacted with the good news.

Tickets are still available at Abella’s Restaurant, The Body Depot, Cherry Tree Gifts & Souvenirs, Heinz Furniture & Floor Coverings, Main Street Bridal, Main Street Florist & Gifts, Mother Road Antique Mall, OLDE and Tarrant & Harman Realty.

Tickets are also available by mail. Send a check, made payable to A Carlinville Christmas on the Square, to: A Carlinville Christmas on the Square, P.O. Box 73, Carlinville, IL 62626. On arrival, fill out the name/address/phone information stub(s) and drop it/them off at a ticket outlet or mail back to the P.O. box.