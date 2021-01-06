Larry Russ Ahrens

Larry Russ Ahrens formerly of Mt. Olive passed away at 3:52 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 from Covid at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois. Larry was 76 years old.

Larry was born on Dec. 26, 1943 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, to the late Russell Ahrens and the late Charlotte (Prange) Ahrens.

He attended Mt. Olive High School and graduated in 1961. After High School, he attended the University of Illinois and Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville to achieve his Associates degree.

As a young man, he shared his loved for automobiles and motorcycles, as well as, American ideals, craftsmanship, computers, cats, bird-watching, and bass fishing with his sons. His family and friends described him as funny, eccentric, extremely intelligent, and always wanting to help people.

Larry was employed by Laclede Gas and McDonnell Douglas as an engineer (draftsman). He was extremely gifted with math and taught calculus at the community college level. He was a key team member of the engineering teams that were vital to the United States’ space exploration goals and the development of the F-15 Strike Eagle for the Air Force.

Larry is survived by his ex-wife, Margaret Ahrens, Austin, Tx; two sons, Craig Allan Ahrens, St. Louis, Mo and Darren Douglas Ahrens, Austin, Tx; a grandson, Blake Ahrens; two granddaughters, Sarah Ahrens and Elle Ahrens, St. Louis, Mo.

A graveside memorial service was held on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Union Miners Cemetery in Mt. Olive officiated by Reverend James Ritter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lincoln Project, lincolnproject.us/donate/ in his name.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.