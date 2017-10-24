Larry Riggin, 86

BENLD (Oct. 24, 2017) – Larry Riggin, 86, of Benld passed away Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heritage Health of Carlinville.

He was born April 20, 1931, in Benld to Elmer and Rose (Bena) Riggin.

Mr. Riggin graduated from Benld High School in 1949. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy after having served from 1951-55 and was retired after having been a water treater for Granite City Steel.

Surviving are his sister-in-law, Mary Riggin of Benld; and a niece, Roxanne Riggin of Benld.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Riggin; and a niece, Judy Daugherty.

Family services were held, with burial in Benld Cemetery. Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, was in charge of the arrangements.

