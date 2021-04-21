Larry Redfern

Larry Redfern, 83, of Palmyra, passed away Wednesday morning April 14, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Dec. 28, 1937 in White Hall, the son of the late Gilbert and Mildred Lorton Redfern.

He married Delores Jean “Suzie” King on Aug. 31, 1958 in Hettick, and she preceded him in death on July 8, 2016.

Larry was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Palmyra, and graduated from Western Illinois University, later receiving his master’s degree in administration from Sangamon State University in Springfield.

Larry first taught industrial arts and drivers ed for Northwestern High School and later became principal at Northwestern High School in 1978.

He enjoyed golfing, Cardinal baseball, U of I basketball, and loved watching his grandson playing golf in several tournaments.

Surviving are two daughters, Lynn Mahan of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Lori Redfern of Palmyra; four grandchildren, Ryan Mahan, Grant Mahan, Tyson Woods, Tyler Woods; one brother, Rex Redfern of Naples, Fl.; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra. Face masks will be required and the number of attendees in the building at one time will be controlled.

A private funeral service will be held the on Saturday, May 1 at the chapel.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra.

Memorials may be made to the Northwestern Education Foundation c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 341 E. Tanner St., Waverly, Il. 62692.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at airsman-hires.com.