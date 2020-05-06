Larry Leroy Behrens

Larry Leroy Behrens, 49, of Carlinville passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home in Carlinville.

He was born Sept. 17, 1970 in Peoria, to Norman and Alice (Beach) Behrens. Larry married Wendy Crosby March 29, 2020 in Carlinville.

Larry received his bachelor’s degree in technical studies from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He worked for NewWave Communications for 23 years. He loved spending time with his family and his dogs, setting up his annual Christmas light show for the community, camping, hiking, boating and fishing, along with going to auctions and running the antique store ‘It is What It Is.’

He is preceded in death by his parents and Jerry Crosby.

Survivors include his wife, Wendy Behrens of Carlinville; children, Mckinsey (Seth) Reber of Taylorville, Seth Pritchard of Carlinville, Hayden and Ashton Brookens of Carlinville; grandchildren, Raelyn Reber and Remy Reber of Taylorville; siblings, Lorrey (Bruce) Vonbrethorst of Peoria, Ninette (Curt) Leroy of Morton, Erika Hoover of Bartonville, Susie (Dave) Brown of Irving, Tricia Gaynor of Piasa and J.T. Crosby of Florida; mother-in-law, Mary Crosby of Florida; several nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and extended family.

Graveside services and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may go to the Behrens family at 190 Carlinville Plaza, Carlinville, IL 62626.