MODESTO (Nov. 13, 2017) – Larry L. Gibbs Larry L. Gibbs, 65, of Modesto passed away Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at Pana Community Hospital in Pana. He was born Aug. 9, 1952, in Springfield, a son of Marvin and JoAnn (French) Gibbs. He married Jenny Colburn on Nov. 26, 1997, in Carlinville; she survives. Mr. Gibbs worked as a truck driver for Passalacqua and Powell Trucking in Palmyra. He was a member of Modesto Christian Church, where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s athletic events, trail riding, going to antique tractor shows, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, working on the family farm and visiting with people. In addition to his wife, surviving are his mother, JoAnn Gibbs of Modesto; two sons, Larry (Tonya) Gibbs Jr. and Justin (Ashlee) Gibbs, both of Carlinville; a daughter, Anne (David) Lancaster of Gillespie; a step-son, Cody Colburn of Bloomington; seven grandchildren, Brayton Gibbs, Lynde Gibbs, Caden Gibbs, Gus Gibbs, Sylvee Gibbs, Blane Lancaster and Dawson Lancaster; a brother, Rick (Marsha) Gibbs of Loami; a sister, Donna (Martin) Landes of Palmyra; several nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Beverly Cox of Jacksonville; and a sister-in-law, Debbie (Wenc) Czernecki of Brimfield. He was preceded in death by his father. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Modesto Christian Church in Modesto. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. Stults-Neece Funeral Home in Palmyra is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Modesto Christian Church, the Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7, Carlinville High School Scholarship or Macoupin County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be left at airsman-hires.com.