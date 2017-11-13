Larry L. Gibbs, 65

County Buck tags sold out

By Kathleen Clark





With only two mornings left before Illinois’ First firearm Deer season, Macoupin County is sold out of Either Sex Firearm Permits, commonly known as buck tags.

The 653 permits that were available as of Oct. 27 are long gone. At that time there were 1,122 Antlerless Only permits available, but local permit vendors caution those numbers are dwindling.

After the first lottery this spring, Macoupin County had 1,596 Antlerless Only firearm permits and 2,153 Either Sex firearm permits still available. Last Season, the state issued a total of 315,030 firearm permits with 79,559 being filled.

First Firearm Season is Nov. 17 to Nov. 19.

The first muzzleloader season coincides with the Second Firearm season and is Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 with the Second Muzzleloader season being Dec. 8 to Dec. 10. There were 41 Either Sex permits and 147 Antlerless Only permits available at the end of Oct.

Macoupin County is closed to firearm hunting during the Late-Winter/CWD Deer Seasons. Most area counties with the exception of Madison County are closed for this season.

Archery Hunters have currently harvested 7.47 percent more deer than they did at this time last year. The rut, or mating season has come into play causing deer to be more active during the day, giving hunters more chances to harvest a deer.

Illinois archery hunters have harvested 42,985 deer so far this season, compared to 39,997 last year. Slightly more (54.75 percent) bucks than does have been taken so far during the 2017-18 archery season. Macoupin County hunters have arrowed 825 deer (472 bucks and 353 does) going into firearm season, up nearly 20 percent from last year at this time.

Area counties are varied in their archery harvest numbers to-date. Greene County has taken 611 deer (20 percent more), Madison 586 deer (up 8.52 percent), Montgomery 455 deer (down 2.47 percent), Jersey 377 deer (up 5 percent) and powerhouse Pike County has taken 1576 deer (down 0.7 percent).

For up-to-date hunting regulations, the Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations can be viewed at www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/HuntingTrappingDigests.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less