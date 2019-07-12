Larry L. Brunk

Larry L. Brunk, 71, of Carlinville, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 6, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Larry was born February 19, 1948, in Springfield, the son of Norval and Myrtle (Harvey) Brunk. He was raised in the Carlinville area and helped on the family farm.

Larry graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1966.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry held many jobs over his life including farmer, truck driver, quarry worker, construction, emergency worker and others. He accumulated many friends through the years who are welcome to join us at his celebration of life to share stories that commemorate his life.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville.

Larry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barbara Lippold Brunk, son Jason (Marla) Brunk, daughter Carrie (Konrad) Jay, son Jared Brunk, stepdaughter Rhonda (Garth) Dozier and stepson Darren (Kris) Lancaster. He was grandfather to seven grandchildren; Zoe, Ty, Jada, and Rayna Brunk, Charlie and Greta Premo and Ella Lancaster.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.

