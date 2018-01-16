Larry Hays, 71

Larry Hays, 71, of Girard passed away Monday afternoon, Jan. 15, 2018, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Larry was born Nov. 10, 1946, in Springfield, a son of Clifford and Betty (Stewart) Hays.

Larry graduated from Virden High School with the class of 1965.

He married Candice Campbell on April 25, 1980, at the Macoupin County Courthouse in Carlinville and enjoyed 37 years of marriage together.

After graduation, Larry worked at CISCO Steel in Carlinville for over 20 years. He later was employed at Scott Air Force Base as a painter. Larry’s passion was coon hunting with his friends, gardening and tending to the pool he never wanted.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at a later date.

Larry is survived by his wife, Candy Anschutz of Girard; daughter, Stephanie (fiancé Mike Nichols) Mabus of Girard; step-son, Tom (Heather) Anschutz of Plattsmouth, Neb.;, grandchildren; Caleb, Conner, Carter Mabus, Odin Anschutz and Jameson Campos; brother, Gary (Sharon) Hays of Girard; brother, Ron (Deanna) Hays of Virden; brother, Don (Patti) Hays of Standard City; brother, Randy (Robyn) Hays of Virden; sister, Connie (Gary) Leeper of Virden; sister, Brenda (Al) Grider of Virden; and several nieces and nephews.

