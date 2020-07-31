Larry Hayes

Larry Hayes, 76, of Jacksonville passed away July 5, 2020 at Great Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, TX.

He was born July 30th, 1943 to Lois and Willaim Hayes in Jacksonville.

Larry graduated from Jacksonville High school in 1961.

He is survived by his father William Hayes; brother Dan (Judy) Hayes; son Bobby (LaTausha) Hayes; and two grandchildren Jude and Suzie Hayes as well as his extended family of friends.

Larry worked for GTE from 1967 to 2003.

He lived in Carlinville Illinois from 1978 to 2003 before moving south to retire in Laguna Vista, Texas.

He loved his grandkids, his friends, fast cars, The Fighting Illini, hunting, and riding his Harleys. Larry served during the Korean war. He later became a member of the Patriot Guard and was proud to honor our veterans.

There will be no official services.