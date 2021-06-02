Larry Eugene Schroeder Jr.

Larry Eugene Schroeder Jr., 57 of Modesto, formerly of Girard, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Larry was born Aug. 30, 1963, in Jacksonville, the son of Larry and Loretta Connolly Schroeder.

Larry graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1982.

He married Cynthany Peper on April 5, 1986 at Boston Chapel Church in Girard.

Larry was employed at Central Truck Equipment in Carlinville for over 10 years as a semi-truck painter.

He was a member of Boston Chapel Church and past board member of Sulpher Springs Cemetery.

He loved to follow the Dallas Cowboys football team and tried to never miss a game on TV.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Boston Chapel Church.

Larry is survived by his wife, Cynthany Schroeder of Modesto; mother, Loretta Schroeder of Farmersville; grandmother, Clara Wagahoff of Virden; daughter, Amanda Marie (Patrick) Mann of Springfield; grandson, William Schroeder Mann; sister, Brenda (Brett) Foland of Bloomington; brother, Joe (Marcy) Schroeder of Morris; sister, Kris (Dave) Adams of Farmersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his father and twin granddaughters.

Memorials may be made to APL or Sulpher Springs Cemetery.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, in Girard is in charge of arrangements.