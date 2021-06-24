Larry Eugene Schroeder Jr.

Larry Eugene Schroeder Jr., 57 of Modesto, formerly of Girard, passed away Monday afternoon, May 24, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Larry was born August 30, 1963, in Jacksonville, a son of Larry and Loretta Connolly Schroeder

Larry graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1982.

He married Cynthany Peper on April 5, 1986 at Boston Chapel Church in rural Girard.

Larry was employed at Central Truck Equipment in Carlinville for over 10 years as a semi-truck painter. He was a member of Boston Chapel Church and past board member of Sulpher Springs Cemetery. He loved to follow the Dallas Cowboys Football team and tried to never miss a game on TV.

Larry was preceded in death by his father and twin granddaughters.

Larry is survived by his wife, Cynthany Schroeder of Modesto, mother, Loretta Schroeder of Farmersville, grandmother, Clara Wagahoff of Virden, daughter, Amanda Marie (Patrick) Mann of Springfield, grandson, William Schroeder Mann, sister, Brenda (Brett) Foland of Bloomington, brother, Joe (Marcy) Schroeder of Morris, sister, Kris (Dave) Adams of Farmersville, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at Boston Chapel, 29015 Boston Chapel Road, rural Girard, with Rev. Mike Higgerson.

Memorials may be made to APL or Sulpher Springs Cemetery.

Please visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.