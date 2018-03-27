Larry E. Conlee, 63

WILSONVILLE (March 27, 2018) – Larry Eugene Conlee, 63, of Wilsonville passed away at 10:50 p.m., Monday, March 19, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born May 6, 1954, in Carlinville to Charles and Penelope (Clemens) Conlee.

Mr. Conlee was a truck driver who enjoyed fishing, building crafts (especially birdhouses and dollhouses), Elvis and cooking.

Surviving are his companion, Jodie Arnold of Wilsonville; seven children, Joe (Tammy) Richvalsky of Wilsonville, Lori J. Conlee of Wilsonville, Renetta D. (Walter R.) Holmes of Mt. Clare, Larry Conlee Jr. of Mt. Clare, Liz Arnold of Wilsonville, Ronald Arnold of Wilsonville and Amy Arnold of Wilsonville; 26 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Truman Conlee of Butler, Roger Conlee of Panama, Butch Conlee of Gillespie, Robin Blaylock of Gillespie, Heather Re of Mt. Olive, Donnie Conlee of Highland and Ralph Conlee of Oklahoma.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Harold Conlee, William Conlee, Virgil Conlee, Roy Conlee, Helen Cox, Viola Fisk and Freida Moore.

Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until services at 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 23, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Cremation followed the service.

Memorials may be made to Kravanya Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

