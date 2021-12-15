Larry D. Frank, Sr.

Larry D. Frank, Sr., 58, of Mt. Olive, went to be with his Lord at 4:37 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born Feb. 22, 1963 to Larry H. and Carolyn (Littlehale) Frank.

He married Mary Thorpe on Nov. 2, 2019 in Gillespie.

Larry was a 1981 graduate of Mt. Olive High School and later attended DeVry Institute of Technology and Lewis and Clark Community College majoring in business management.

He was a former employee of S&S Railroad Salvage & Industrial Demolition. Most recently he worked as a Vice President for Livingston Pipe and Tube in Staunton for over 25 years.

Larry was an Eagle Scout, former Scoutmaster, and spent many years coaching baseball and softball.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Gillespie and was very committed to his faith. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 4499 as well as the Loyal Order of the Moose 1634 in Litchfield.

He enjoyed traveling, especially to visit various wineries. He listened to a variety of music, particularly Elvis Presley, and had a lifelong love-affair with the Chicago Cubs.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Larry (Brittney) Frank Jr of Tremont; daughter, Meagan (Adam) Madden of St. Louis; grandchildren, Tyler, Marqui, Selah, Nora, Amelia, and Liam; brother, Denny (Chrissy) Frank; sister, Dena King; special relative, Joyce Helfer; father and mother-in-love, Orla and Connie Stephens; three adult step children; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was held Friday, Dec. 10, at Becker and Son Funeral Home and Saturday, Dec. 11 at the First United Methodist Church of Gillespie.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 11, with Revs. Larry Frank Jr. and San Young Lee officiating.

Graveside service will follow at Crabtree Cemetery in Litchfield.

Memorials should be directed to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.