LaNeta Ann Williams, 78, of Carlinville, passed away Sunday evening, Oct. 27, 2019 at Carlinville Rehab & Health Care in Carlinville.

LaNeta was born Nov. 14, 1940 to Lawrence and Bertha (Todd) Williams in Canton. She married Brady Williams in 1961 in Canton, and he preceded her in death Oct. 19, 2012. LaNeta was a homemaker and fostered children for many years. She enjoyed collecting dolls, as well as doing crochet pieces.

LaNeta is survived by her daughter, Sharon Harris of Carlinville; son, Shawn Williams; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Perry (Arlene) Williams of Rochester and Dennis (Beverly) Williams of Louistown; sister, Verna (Paul) Mathenia of Staunton, as well as several nieces and nephews.

LaNeta was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Karen Gilliand; one brother and four sisters.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Gilead Cemetery, Hettick, with the Rev. Randy Lingenfelter officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the to the Williams family.

