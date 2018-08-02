Landon takes 5K win at SIU-Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE (Aug. 2, 2018) – Cory Landon, a redshirt sophomore at Wichita State University and 2016 graduate of Carlinville High School, recently competed and won the 23rd annual Mud Mountain 5K race at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Saturday morning.

Landon finished in 16:00, five seconds ahead of Keith Meyer.

The event is a fundraiser for cross country and track teams at Edwardsville High School, and Lincoln and Liberty Middle Schools.

Roland Prenzler finished third at 16:08; Joey Black fourth at 16:14 and Franky Romano fifth at 16:17.

Abby Korak, a junior at Edwardsville High School, won the women’s race at 18:46. Hannah Inyart of Lebanon was second at 19:03. Staunton’s Lydia Roller, a sophomore, was fourth at 19:15 and the winner in the girls’ age 14-15 category.

There were just less than 300 participants for the races.

Landon will run at Wichita State this fall with his brother Jason, who signed last spring after a stellar career at Carlinville High School as well.

Carlinville’s Cory Landon with Austin Viano at the 23rd annual Mud Mountain 5K race at SIU-Edwardsville. Landon was the overall men’s winner at 16:00.76. Photo provided.