Land spout touches down May 28

Thursday, May 28, there was a reported land spout in Macoupin County, according to the National Weather Service.

“It was confirmed by the Lincoln National Weather Service office,” said Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford. “Unlike tornadoes that spawn via a supercell – the kind of tornadoes we think of most often – land spouts form by air converging along a small-scale feature like a gust front. The rise in air causes condensation and the cloud to form. Unlike a supercell tornado, the rotation of a land spout is close to the surface, not from above. Although they tend to be much smaller than supercell tornadoes, they can still cause considerable damage and are dangerous. It looks like there were seven other confirmed tornado reports on May 28, most of which were land spouts.

The storm May 28 left about 0.23 inches of rainfall in Carlinville. A weather observer in Mt. Olive reported 0.31 inches.

For the month of May, the area received a reported 4.91 inches of rainfall, according to data collected at a weather station near Medora. This area’s average precipitation for May is 4.93 inches, according to Ford.

Posted June 2, 2020 at 3:40 p.m.

Photo contributed by Stacey Hart/Via Facebook

Photos by Amber Carriker/Via Facebook

Photo contributed by Michele Miler, taken by Rileigh Dunlap/Via Facebook

Photo of the Carlinville Square 5/28/2020 at approximately 6 p.m. May 28, 2020 by Daniel Winningham