Lake 2 volume to be determined

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 16, 2018) – Carlinville public works committee Tuesday approved the go-ahead to move forward in finding out the volume of Carlinville Lake 2.

Dan Held, public works director for the city, told committee members it would cost between $1500 to $2000 to do the volume on Lake 2.

Lake 1 had a similar process done last week, measuring out at 16 feet at the deepest depth. At the beach, Held said it goes to around eight foot, and quickly down to four feet.

At the last full council meeting, Kim Heigert suggested finding out the volume of Lake 2 and gathered with information from Lake 1, a determination can be made as to how much water is left.

Lake 2 has never had a volume test done. “It’s a good idea,” noted Held. “It gives us a clue on a timetable for the urgency to switch to another source.”

Manganese levels continue to be higher than would like, averaging 0.22 mg/L for July. July’s rates ranged from .03 on July 23 to .74 on July 14.

The Illinois EPA secondary standard for finished manganese is .05 mg/L.

Held recommends doing the volume for Lake 2. The committee agreed to move forward and talk to the budget officer as far as how to pursue paying for the testing. Further discussion will be forth coming.

Should the total coliform and e-coli levels continue at their same levels, Held said the Illinois EPA will mandate testing for cryptosporidium at the lake.

Cryptosporidium is a bacteria which can cause sickness among those on the lake. Chlorine cannot treat the bacteria. Held sent out a proposal for a bid for what it would cost for the testing.

From Scientific Methods, 24 EPA approved Cryptosporidium tests of 10 liter samples employing continuous flow centrifugation and sample concentration performed at Scientific Methods Inc. would cost $9,240. Two Matrix spike samples would cost $900, for a grand total of $10,140.

Tests would either be conducted once a month for two years or twice a month for one year.

As far as the street departments are concerned, Sept. 11 and 12, streets in Carlinville will be oiled and chipped. The city-wide cleanup is scheduled for Oct. 12-13.

Discussion was also raised about how to keep the town square beautified through routine projects.

With a shortage in staff, there has been the need to come up with a long-term plan on how to keep the center of the square in its unique beauty.

Possibly adding a person to the staff to concentrate on the square was one suggestion. Held said that it’s difficult to find a happy medium to keeping the square maintained as well as fulfilling numerous job orders throughout the city.

In the monthly report from Woodward and Curran, the wastewater treatment plant treated 36.2 million gallons of water during July. The water treatment plant produced 27.5 million gallons for July, and the street department completed 157 requests for services, 76 of which were for city utility locates from JULIE. From May 1 to July 27, 535 service calls were reported.