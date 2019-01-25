Lady Cavaliers win another championship game over the Lady Bulldogs

Lady Cavaliers win another championship game over the

Carlinville captures third Macoupin County Tournament title in six years

By Jackson Wilson

2019 Macoupin County

Tournament Championship – Carlinville 52,

Staunton-Mt. Olive 47

Redemption is a dish best served with a championship on the side.

For the second time this season, the Carlinville Lady Cavaliers and Staunton-Mt. Olive Lady Bulldogs took center stage with a championship on the line. Overall, this was the third meeting of the year between the two-arch rivals. With the season series and score both at a perfect draw, this was the true definition of a rubber match. Despite some late adversity and pressure down the stretch, the Cavies hit clutch free throws and held on for a 52-47 victory in an instant classic – avenging a 46-39 conference loss to the Dogs that snapped their 11-game win streak on Jan. 5. This was the second time that Carlinville had defeated Staunton-Mt. Olive to take home a first place trophy. The Lady Cavaliers previously knocked off the Lady Dogs 52-45 in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Championship on Dec. 29. With the win, Carlinville clinched its third Macoupin County Tournament title in six years and its first since 2015. In defeat, Staunton was denied its first championship since 2011.

“We executed the gameplan defensively and offensively as well as we have in really any other game we’ve played. I’m really proud of our entire group, especially our seniors. It’s nice for them to finish their senior year with a county championship,” praised Carlinville head coach Darrin DeNeve.

A major catalyst of the Cavies’ success on both ends of the court was the ability to maintain momentum in the paint. Paityn Tieman and Sarah DeNeve pulled down a total of 16 rebounds and held 6’2” senior center Abby Scanzoni to six points.

“In the first half, we played hard until the shot went up and then we kind of stopped. They crashed the boards pretty well and that’s a credit to them. They came out and got after the offensive boards and that costed us a little,” Staunton-Mt. Olive head coach Kyle McBrain said out of respect to Carlinville.

Rachel Olroyd led the charge for Carlinville with 18 points and recieved all-tournament team honors along with Gracie Reels. Corinne Stewart put up 12 big points for the Cavies as well. Savannah Bruhn scored 15 points in the losing effort and was the lone all-tournament representative for the Lady Dogs. Rebecca Caldieraro led all Staunton-Mt. Olive scorers with 17.

For the full story look for it in the January 24th, 2019 issue of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.

The Carlinville Lady Cavaliers took home first place at the Macoupin County Tournament. Front row, from left, are Faith O’Dell, Rachel Olroyd, Paityn Tieman, Jill Stayton, Eryn Seal, Corinne Stewart; back row, from left, are Head Coach Darrin DeNeve, Haley Wills, Madeline Bouillon, Gracie Reels, Madison Wieties, Sarah DeNeve, Addi Paul, Assistant Coaches Renee Young and John Reels. Not pictured is Elise Baker. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Cory Walton.