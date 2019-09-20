Lady Cavaliers lose second set, but survive Lincolnwood for sixth consecutive victory

Lady Cavaliers lose second set, but survive Lincolnwood

The Carlinville Lady Cavaliers’ volleyball team celebrates after a set win against Lincolnwood Monday night. The Cavies won the match 25-22, 18-25, 25-23 and extended their winning streak to six games. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Jackson Wilson.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Carlinville High School varsity volleyball team may have lost one of its streaks, but they managed to keep the most important one alive.

Despite enduring a 25-18 loss in the second set against Lincolnwood, the Cavies weathered the storm of a late comeback and escaped with a 25-22, 18-25, 25-23 victory their sixth win in a row on Sept. 16.

“Monday games are never good for us,” said Carlinville head coach Kaitie Hammann. “I always feel like we start slow but kudos to Lincolnwood. They were missing their starting setter and you never would’ve known it the way they were playing. We haven’t seen a team of this caliber yet so this was a big test for us.”

Sarah DeNeve kept her assist game strong with 19 dimes while adding 12 digs, nine service points, seven kills and three aces. Jill Stayton led the team in digs (22) and eight kills. Gracie Reels (21) and Sydney Bowman (13) were also on fire in the digs catagory. Haley Wills contributed with 10 service points, six digs and five kills. Adrienne Tracy also made five kills and picked up three rejections at the net.

The Cavies are 6-1 overall with 12 wins in their last 13 sets.

“This team is surpassing my expectations every game,” said Hammann. “They work hard in practice and what makes them so special is that we don’t have a specific person to rely on. When we have that, it’s hard to play us.”

**********************

On Sept. 12, Carlinville went on the road and defeated Roxana 25-22 and 25-21.

DeNeve assisted on 19 scores, dug seven, obtained four service points and got three kills. Reels led the team in digs with 15 while adding six service tallies and a pair of blocks. Stayton racked up ten digs and came one kill shy of a double-double. Sydney Bowman also threw her name into the mix with 12 digs and seven service points.

***********************

Carlinville will host Vandalia Thursday, Sept. 19. The freshmen match begins at 5 p.m.

The Cavies will compete at the New Berlin Tournament Friday and Saturday. Game times have yet to be announced.